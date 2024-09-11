There will be no third debate with KAMALA HARRIS - TRUMP declares after campaign releases memo touting gains in ‘target states’







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former USA President, Donald Trump declared Thursday, September 12 that there will be “NO THIRD DEBATE” with Vice President Kamala Harris, half an hour after an internal campaign poll showed Kamala got no polling bounce in key states while Trump got a “2-point bump” from their verbal sparring match on ABC News on Tuesday night, September 10.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are ‘I WANT A REMATCH,'” Trump, 78, posted on his Truth Social.

“Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.”

After being a “no-show” at a pre-planned Fox News debate that President Biden negotiated, Harris also “refused to do NBC & CBS” debates against him, Trump claimed.

“KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD,” Trump said in his Truth Social post.

“She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class.”





“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris,” he added





Trump campaign officials had lobbied for a September 25 debate on NBC News, but Harris’ team never confirmed she would show for that date.

Kamala's crew also turned down a September 4 debate on Fox News, prompting Trump to hold a town hall event in battleground Pennsylvania with host Sean Hannity instead.

The survey of likely general election voters in seven swing states showed the two-point boost in both a hypothetical six-way race and head-to-head matchup between Trump, 78, and Harris, 59, a campaign memo from pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Travis Tunis shows.

Trump leads Harris, 49% to 46%, on a ballot that includes Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., each of whom received 1% or less support.

In a one-on-one race, the former president beats the current vice president, 50% to 47%.





Before their verbal sparring match, Trump and Harris were tied at 46% on the six-candidate ballot and at 48% on the two-candidate ballot.

Another 3% were undecided before and remained so after the debate.

“Clearly, target state voters were not impressed by Kamala Harris’ empty platitudes and while the media would have people believe she is cruising to victory, this couldn’t be farther from the truth,” the memo states.

The Trump campaign survey took place on Wednesday night and included opinions from 1,893 voters in the seven target states.