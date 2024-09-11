Rapper CARDI B welcomes 3rd child, a baby girl with estranged husband OFFSET







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - American rapper, Cardi B is now a proud mother of three.

The "WAP" rapper, 31, revealed on Thursday, September 12, that she has welcomed her third child with her estranged husband, rapper Offset.

She shared the news with a collection of intimate photos and videos.

The first image featured Cardi holding the newest member of their family while sitting in a hospital bed. The next slide captured her other children, daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, and son, Wave Set Cephus, in the hospital room alongside their father Offset.

Other photos and videos captured Cardi cradling and breastfeeding the newborn and Offset holding the baby to his chest for skin-to-skin contact.

"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖," she captioned the upload.

Cardi B and Offset previously welcomed two children together: daughter Kulture, born in 2018, and son Wave, born in 2021.

The estranged couple got married in 2017 but have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years.