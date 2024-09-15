Government forced to come clean after German Gov’t refuted RUTO’s claims that he had secured 250,000 jobs for Kenyans in Germany

Monday, September 16, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has been forced to come clean after the German government denied President William Ruto’s claims that he had secured 250,000 jobs for Kenyans in Germany.
Ruto had claimed that he had
signed a deal with Germany to allow 250,000 Kenyans to work in the country, a
statement that Germany has refuted; forcing the government to clarify.
In a statement, the Ministry of
Foreign and Diaspora Affairs revealed that while there was a labour
deal with Germany, there was no limit on the minimum or maximum number of job
seekers who could land employment in the European nation.
"Unlike traditional
quota-based bilateral labour agreements, this new agreement focusses on
creating a framework for matching Kenyan talent to German labour needs,"
the statement shared by PS Roselyn Njogu read in part
According to the Foreign Affairs
Ministry, the number of Kenyans who could travel abroad was largely dependent
on qualification for existing opportunities.
Ruto has been at the forefront
of championing a framework for cooperation between Kenya and Germany and
oversaw the signing of a Comprehensive Agreement on Sharing of Labour, Talent, and Mobility.
After his two-day tour to the
European economic powerhouse, Ruto signed a labour mobility agreement with
Germany and revealed the recruitment exercise could start as early as September
27.
