Government forced to come clean after German Gov’t refuted RUTO’s claims that he had secured 250,000 jobs for Kenyans in Germany





Monday, September 16, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has been forced to come clean after the German government denied President William Ruto’s claims that he had secured 250,000 jobs for Kenyans in Germany.

Ruto had claimed that he had signed a deal with Germany to allow 250,000 Kenyans to work in the country, a statement that Germany has refuted; forcing the government to clarify.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs revealed that while there was a labour deal with Germany, there was no limit on the minimum or maximum number of job seekers who could land employment in the European nation.

"Unlike traditional quota-based bilateral labour agreements, this new agreement focusses on creating a framework for matching Kenyan talent to German labour needs," the statement shared by PS Roselyn Njogu read in part

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the number of Kenyans who could travel abroad was largely dependent on qualification for existing opportunities.

Ruto has been at the forefront of championing a framework for cooperation between Kenya and Germany and oversaw the signing of a Comprehensive Agreement on Sharing of Labour, Talent, and Mobility.

After his two-day tour to the European economic powerhouse, Ruto signed a labour mobility agreement with Germany and revealed the recruitment exercise could start as early as September 27.

