RAILA will lose the AUC seat if you keep celebrating his early 'victory' - RUTH ODINGA warns Kenyans from being carried away





Monday, September 16, 2024 – ODM leaders have cautioned Kenyans against celebrating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's potential African Union Commission (AUC) victory prematurely, warning it could bring bad luck.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga emphasized that it is too early to celebrate, as Raila Odinga has not yet won.

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili and Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron echoed Ruth Odinga's sentiment, criticizing those stating that Raila had already won the AUC chair position.

“There is excitement, but we would like to urge caution, we would want to urge sobriety,” said Owili.

Ruth stated that since Kenyan supporters of Raila Odinga will not participate in the voting process, the best they can do is remember him in their prayers.

This followed the unanimous endorsement of the Governor of Kisumu, Anyang' Nyong'o, as the interim party leader by the Kisumu County ODM leadership.

"As the pioneer Secretary General, Prof. Nyong'o is the best fit to steer the Party forward, given his exemplary and distinguished service," the leaders said.

