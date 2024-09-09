Game over for RUTO and RAILA? Latest opinion poll reveals the likely 2027 Presidential winner





Monday, September 9, 2024 - A recent opinion poll conducted by one of the country's firebrand activists has indicated the potential winner of the 2027 presidential election.

The online opinion poll, conducted by "The People’s Watchman," asked Kenyans to choose their preferred presidential candidate for 2027 among President William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and activist-lawyer Morara Kebaso.

Over 5000 Kenyans participated in the poll and 76.9 percent voted for Morara Kebaso while Ruto came a distant second with 10 percent while Kalonzo Musyoka emerged third with 8.3 percent.

Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leader Raila Odinga came last with 4.8 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll that will send Ruto and his election strategists back to the drawing board.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.