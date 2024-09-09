GACHAGUA’s rousing welcome in KAYOLE shocks RUTO and State House gatekeepers (PHOTOS)





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua appears to be a man on a mission, judging by the enthusiastic reception he received at Kayole estate in Nairobi on Sunday.

Gachagua was in Kayole to attend a Sunday service at St Patrick's ACK church.

Going by the photos, Gachagua was welcomed by the mammoth crowd that had lined up from Outering Road to Manyanja Road where he attended a church service.

“Acknowledged greetings from the residents of Kayole on my way from ACK St. Patrick's Church,” Gachagua wrote on X.

Gachagua's warm reception reportedly shocked State House gatekeepers, who have labeled him a tribalist for advocating unity in the Mt. Kenya region.

Here are photos of how Gachagua was welcomed in Kayole as Ruto and his allies continue calling him a tribalist and an ethnic bigot.

