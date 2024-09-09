GACHAGUA is not going down without a fight as he accuses RUTO of using security forces to fight him – Look!





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come out guns blazing, accusing President William Ruto and his government of fighting him politically.

Speaking at ACK St. Patrick's Church in Kayole yesterday, Gachagua sharply criticized Ruto's government for using security personnel to intimidate elected leaders with dissenting views.

He termed the move by Ruto to use security officers to manage politics as retrogressive and a violation of democracy.

“I would like to ask the security officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), please don’t take us back to where we came from.

"The use of the criminal justice system to manage politics made the fourth administration very unpopular,” he stated.

While referring to the case of Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru and his counterpart of Embakasi North, James Gakuya, who were interrogated by officers from the DCI, Gachagua asked police officers to be guided by the Constitution and not take illegal orders from above.

“It doesn’t make sense to harass Gakuya and Gathiru for no reason because of politics, arresting them, confiscating their phones, and intimidating them,” he added.

He further called on the DCI officers to release the phones of the two MPs that were confiscated during their interrogation.

He noted that the purpose of intimidation to cow elected leaders only emboldens them and makes the current regime unpopular.

According to Gachagua, the harassment of elected leaders only makes the government's critics popular.

“Don’t harass elected leaders, don’t be misused to engage in politics just do your work, we have enough problems of crime in Nairobi City,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST