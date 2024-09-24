GACHAGUA won't be impeached, this is what will happen – AHMEDNASIR makes a bold prediction as RUTO’s allies vow to send the DP home!





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has stated that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not be impeached, despite widespread speculation.

Some close allies of President William Ruto have suggested that Gachagua could be impeached within the next two weeks.

On Sunday, Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, a close ally of Ruto, stated that Gachagua will be "done and dusted" within the next two weeks.

Sudi’s sentiments were echoed by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, another cog of Ruto, who said she will lead the impeachment charge against Gachagua.

“We are going to impeach Rigathi Gachagua. It’s over between Gachagua and William Ruto. Akwende kabisa!” Shollei said on Sunday.

Commenting on Gachagua’s potential impeachment, Ahmednasir, who has the President's ear, stated that Gachagua will not be impeached but will instead resign.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not be IMPEACHED. He will RESIGN," Ahmednasir wrote on his X.

