Gloves off as PETER SALAYSA exposes how HUDDAH has been bombarding him with messages begging for money and accuses her of setting fake standards online





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has fired back at socialite Huddah Monroe after she termed his Ksh 10,000 gift as peanuts (chicken food).

Salaysa claimed that Huddah has been faking life on social media and alleged that she had been bombarding him with messages on WhatsApp begging for money.

Salaysa sent her Ksh 10,000 a few days ago while he was in Mombasa but she reversed the money, claiming the amount was peanuts to her.

He also alleged that Huddah is broke and that she edited her Mpesa balance to make it look like she had 2 million in her phone.

Salaysa said he doesn’t want to be associated with a socialite again.

“From today henceforth I will never want to associate myself with a socialite. Yes, it's good to fake it until you make it but most socialites suffer a lot let them live in reality and be real like me.

"Am richer than her and I forgive her for calling my 10k lunch for kuku na ni yeye aliitisha pesa na hiyo ni school fees ama pesa ya mchango matanga mbili,” he wrote.

Huddah had taken to her Insta Stories claiming she did not notice Salasya’s peanuts thanks to the millions in her Mpesa account.



“This guy sent me Ksh 10,000 which I didn't even notice. Coz I do Ksh 50,000 giveaway. Mimi si kienyeji bro. Tafuta size yako,” she told him on Instagram stories









The Kenyan DAILY POST.