Murang’a Woman Representative BETTY MAINA is the ‘Mt Kenya Mole’ collecting signatures to impeach GACHAGUA – Her husband WAMUMBI is also in the mix









Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Murang'a County Woman Representative, Betty Maina, is the mole that President William Ruto is using to make sure that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

Betty, who is married to Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, has been mobilising Mt Kenya MPs to sign a motion to impeach Gachagua.

Betty is being bankrolled by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and she has been tasked with a job of ensuring all Mt Kenya MPs support the impeachment motion.

The motion to impeach Gachagua is being prepared by Kimani Ichung’wah and will be tabled in the House by Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed and will be seconded by Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma.

However, according Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi, Kaluma has refused to second the motion to impeach Gachagua.

