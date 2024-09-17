Fresha hit by mass exodus as 30 employees resign - Inside the wrangles at the troubled milk company.





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Latest reports have further entangled Fresha Dairy Brands owned by Githunguri Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society Limited in a deepening scandal, with new information exposing a wave of resignations, financial mismanagement, and reckless operational decisions.

Following earlier reports of massive embezzlement by Fresha's leadership which crippled the company’s ability to purchase milk from farmers, it has now come to light that at least 30 staff members have resigned as the company's troubles continue to deepen.

In a defiant response to the resignations, Chairman Paul Kinyanjui has reportedly stated that there will be no salary increments for remaining staff even if all employees choose to leave.

The company is now in a crisis as it struggles to maintain operations in the wake of the resignations.

There are growing concerns over how this will impact production. Alarming developments also suggest that Fresha may be resorting to extreme cost-cutting measures, including plans to switch from electricity to firewood for milk processing which could prove to be a challenge in maintaining product standards.

Rumours are also circulating that Mugo Wa Gathaithi, a senior figure within Fresha, has boldly claimed he could handle all production tasks alone even if the entire staff were to leave.

These statements paint a picture of a company on the brink of collapse as it grapples with deep-rooted operational challenges and questionable leadership.



