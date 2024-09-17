New twist as Adani Group threatens to sue Kenyans for ruining its image globally over the JKIA takeover – Look!

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – The controversial deal between President William Ruto and the Indian conglomerate Adani Group to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has taken another dimension.
This is after Adani threatened
to sue Kenyans for ruining its image globally by associating it with
corruption.
Adani Group sent out a warning
following reports of false statements involving bribery allegations in the
ongoing JKIA takeover discussions that went viral.
The company, which is tipped to
run operations at the airport, termed letters that were released denouncing the
bribery allegations as false and noted that those spreading the
information about their purported statements were acting maliciously
without any basis.
The company maintained that it
was yet to issue any statement relating to its business operations in Kenya,
contrary to reports that have been circulating.
The company, as a result,
threatened to take legal action against those found spreading false information
about the Adani Group.
The Adani Group was responding
to a recent circulation that suggested the company considered imposing action
on people who participated in the protests against the intended takeover of
Kenya’s infrastructure following a deal with the government.
The statement also suggested
that the Adani group would mention some specific unidentified people in
government who were corrupt and purportedly pocketed bribes as part of the
ongoing deal.
The group, therefore, called on
Kenyans to verify any information with them in regards to their business before
sharing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
