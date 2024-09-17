New twist as Adani Group threatens to sue Kenyans for ruining its image globally over the JKIA takeover – Look!





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – The controversial deal between President William Ruto and the Indian conglomerate Adani Group to take over the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has taken another dimension.

This is after Adani threatened to sue Kenyans for ruining its image globally by associating it with corruption.

Adani Group sent out a warning following reports of false statements involving bribery allegations in the ongoing JKIA takeover discussions that went viral.

The company, which is tipped to run operations at the airport, termed letters that were released denouncing the bribery allegations as false and noted that those spreading the information about their purported statements were acting maliciously without any basis.

The company maintained that it was yet to issue any statement relating to its business operations in Kenya, contrary to reports that have been circulating.

The company, as a result, threatened to take legal action against those found spreading false information about the Adani Group.

The Adani Group was responding to a recent circulation that suggested the company considered imposing action on people who participated in the protests against the intended takeover of Kenya’s infrastructure following a deal with the government.

The statement also suggested that the Adani group would mention some specific unidentified people in government who were corrupt and purportedly pocketed bribes as part of the ongoing deal.

The group, therefore, called on Kenyans to verify any information with them in regards to their business before sharing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST