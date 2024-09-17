Kenyan man in tears after his girlfriend dumped him shortly after he introduced her to the public - Fear Women.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A Kenyan man is nursing a heartbreak after he was dumped by his girlfriend, shortly after introducing her to the public.
He posted a photo watching a football match with his
girlfriend and made the world know that he is in love.
However, he was left with an egg on his face after his
girlfriend dumped him and blocked him on X.
He revealed that they had dated for three years but chose to
keep their affair private.
Things went south the moment he went public about their
affair.
Check this out.
How it started.
