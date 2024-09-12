Former Presidential candidate ABDUBA DIDA’s family begs RUTO for help as it reveals how his ex-wife landed him in a U.S. jail





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former Presidential Candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida’s family has called on President William Ruto’s government to intervene and secure his release from a U.S. jail where he is serving a 7-year sentence.

Dida was convicted in 2021 in Illinois after being found guilty of stalking and threatening his estranged American wife.

Court records showed that Dida was jailed in July 2021 after he was also found guilty of violating a restraining order that his wife had obtained.

While addressing Dida’s conviction, the latter’s family claimed that Dida unknowingly went against the restraining order leading to his imprisonment.

According to Dida’s kin, the presidential candidate happened to visit a prayer centre that was close to the estranged wife's home without the knowledge that it was an offense as per United States laws.

“He visited a nearby mosque to pray and unfortunately the mosque also happened to be around the area where he was not supposed to be because Mama Lila also frequently visited the mosque,” commented Dida’s family member.

“We are praying for him, trying to find a way of visiting him and find another lawyer and be able to help him.”

During the presser, Dida’s family claimed that the intervention by Ruto’s administration was the only way the former presidential candidate could get his freedom.

The family members, who spoke to the press, further revealed that plans were underway to visit Dida in prison.

The former presidential aspirant, who turns 50 years old in November this year, is currently under detention at the Big Muddy Correctional Centre in the state of Illinois.

