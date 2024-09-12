It is over for BABU OWINO and the likes as RAILA ODINGA finally picks his successor in ODM – Look! No one expected this

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga surprised everyone yesterday after he picked his successor in ODM.
Raila, through the Orange
Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee, appointed Kisumu
Governor Anyang' Nyong'o to take over the reins of the ODM party in an acting
capacity as Baba heads to the African Union Commission (AUC).
Nyong’o will act on behalf of
Raila as chairperson of the party committee.
ODM in a statement revealed that
the decision was reached following a closed-door meeting chaired by the former
Prime Minister to deliberate on internal party affairs.
According to Secretary General,
Edwin Sifuna, such regular meetings allowed the political outfit to review the
current state of affairs as an institution founded on the values of democracy.
"There is therefore no need
for the sort of speculation, innuendo and propaganda that surround our
meetings," Sifuna revealed.
This is a big blow for the
younger generation like Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who had announced his bid
to replace Baba as ODM Party leader.
The party further designated the
party deputy leaders, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey
Osotsi to resolve party wrangles in Kilifi County.
According to Sifuna, the two
deputy party leaders would work jointly with the party's National
Organizing Secretary Ahmed Abdisalan to address the matter.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments