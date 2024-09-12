It is over for BABU OWINO and the likes as RAILA ODINGA finally picks his successor in ODM – Look! No one expected this





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga surprised everyone yesterday after he picked his successor in ODM.

Raila, through the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee, appointed Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o to take over the reins of the ODM party in an acting capacity as Baba heads to the African Union Commission (AUC).

Nyong’o will act on behalf of Raila as chairperson of the party committee.

ODM in a statement revealed that the decision was reached following a closed-door meeting chaired by the former Prime Minister to deliberate on internal party affairs.

According to Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, such regular meetings allowed the political outfit to review the current state of affairs as an institution founded on the values of democracy.

"There is therefore no need for the sort of speculation, innuendo and propaganda that surround our meetings," Sifuna revealed.

This is a big blow for the younger generation like Embakasi East MP Babu Owino who had announced his bid to replace Baba as ODM Party leader.

The party further designated the party deputy leaders, Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi to resolve party wrangles in Kilifi County.

According to Sifuna, the two deputy party leaders would work jointly with the party's National Organizing Secretary Ahmed Abdisalan to address the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST