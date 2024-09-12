SIFUNA gives State House Spokesman HUSSEIN MUHAMED a hard tackle as he accuses him of lying over RUTO’s meeting with RAILA’s MPs





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna have clashed over reports Raila Odinga’s MPs snubbed a meeting with President William Ruto on Monday.

The exchange has exposed underlying tensions between key political figures, raising questions about the dynamics of ODM’s cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza government.

According to reports, several ODM MPs had boycotted a State House meeting with the President, citing internal discontent within the party following Raila Odinga's political truce with Ruto.

However, taking to his social media, Hussein refuted the claims, labelling them as inaccurate.

“There was no formal meeting as suggested,” Hussein wrote.

“He clarified that the President had inspected a housing project in Kibera on Monday, and that the few MPs who were present had only joined the President for an informal lunch afterward,” he asserted.

“State House communicates or invites MPs or any other individuals or groups through official channels only.”

But the response from State House did not sit well with Senator Edwin Sifuna, who swiftly dismissed the spokesperson's statement.

“You are lying,” Sifuna retorted, making it clear that he and other ODM lawmakers had deliberately avoided the event.

“The President has no powers to convene members of ODM,” Sifuna continued, accusing Ruto of overstepping his authority.

“I found the invitation disrespectful as it perpetuates nefarious political ends,” Sifuna stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST