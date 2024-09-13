Former Premier League star, RONNIE STAM, arrested for smuggling two tons of cocaine while under investigation for alleged money laundering







Friday, September 13, 2024 - Former Premier League star, Ronnie Stam has gone on trial after being accused of smuggling two tons of cocaine.

The ex-Dutch right-back is also being investigated for alleged money laundering.

In addition, he was referred to by a prosecutor as a 'major player in the drugs world.'

As reported by The Sun, Stam was arrested in June on suspicion of drug offences in 2021 and 2022. He has been on remand since then.

On Thursday a court in Breda heard that Stam was involved in trafficking 2,217 kilos of cocaine.

A prosecutor told the hearing: 'This case concerns hundreds of kilos of cocaine each time. I contend that Stam was a major player in the drugs world.'

Stam wasn't in court to hear the accusations against him.

In June police raided six homes and a camper van as part of the investigation. They found £85,000 in cash. Police seized the money, three properties, a yacht, three cars, six luxury watches and jewellery.

He must appear before a judge on November 28.