The lady who was recorded by her husband being brought home at night by her alleged boyfriend while drunk speaks - This is getting interesting.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged after the lady who was recorded by her husband being brought home by her alleged boyfriend at night while drunk broke her silence.

She claims that the trending video has dented her image and left her depressed.

“I am fighting public humiliation and depression right now. I thought I could have handled it but the pain is too much,” she said, adding that the video was misinterpreted.

It is now emerging that the man in the video is not her boyfriend but a neighbor and a family friend.

He is well-known to her husband, Muraguri.

On that day, Muraguri’s wife went to have some drinks in a nearby club because they were having domestic issues.

As she was returning home, she met the man who happened to be their neighbour and he decided to go and greet her husband.

Muraguri reportedly recorded a video, shared it online, and lied to the public that he was his wife’s boyfriend, yet he was just a family friend and neighbour.

Here is the other side of the story.

