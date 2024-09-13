CRISTIANO RONALDO makes history as first person to reach 1 billion social media followers

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Cristiano Ronaldo has made history
by becoming the first person to surpass 1 billion followers across different
social media platforms.
His impressive following includes over 639 million on
Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, 113 million on X (formerly Twitter), and
60.5 million subscribers on YouTube.
His achievement comes after the recent launch of his YouTube
channel, which quickly got over a million subscribers in less than 90 minutes,
further solidifying his appeal across different platforms.
In a post on X, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to his
followers for their unwavering support and belief in him.
“We’ve made history — 1
BILLION followers! This is more than just a number – it’s a testament to our
shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo wrote.
“From the streets of Madeira
to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for
you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.”
“You’ve been with me every
step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our
journey, and together, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can
achieve.”
“Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” he added.
