Former MOLO MP NJENGA MUNGAI urges RUTO to stop GACHAGUA’s impeachment – 'Use wisdom like UHURU and KIBAKI'





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Former Molo Member of Parliament, Njenga Mungai, has stated that the looming impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is fueling tribalism in the country and urged President Ruto to resolve his differences with Gachagua amicably.

In an interview with a local daily, Mungai, a two-term MP for Molo during the Moi administration from 1988 to 1997, emphasized that impeachment is a drastic political tool that should be a last resort, only after all other avenues for resolving government disputes have been exhausted.

The former lawmaker, who is the chairman of the Jubilee Council of Elders, said the impeachment motion is a double-edged sword for the President.

"If the DP is impeached, the residents of Mt Kenya will perceive the President as a person who cannot be trusted.

"The impeachment of Gachagua will also depict President Ruto as a person who is unable to handle criticism considering that President Uhuru Kenyatta, who he undermined while serving as his deputy, tolerated him in his government,” Mungai said.

Mungai further criticized Ruto's efforts to divide Mt. Kenya residents into Mt. Kenya East and West camps, stating that it portrays him as someone intent on balkanizing the country along ethnic lines.

“We saw President Ruto leading a rebellion in Uhuru Kenyata government and Raila Odinga leading a rebellion in Mwai Kibaki administration, the two presidents used their leadership skills to stabilize the government without mobilising MPs to impeach their opponents,” Mungai said.

