SHOCK as it emerges that President RUTO had grabbed Procession Road (the road from Serena to State House) and obtained a title deed - KIBAKI reclaimed it (VIDEO).





Monday, September 30, 2024 - President William Ruto reportedly grabbed Procession Road and obtained a title deed, before taking a loan at the Kenya Commercial Bank using the title.

Ruto reportedly used his proximity to the Moi Government when he was a Member of Parliament to grab the public road that leads to the state house.

He then bribed rogue government officials at the Ministry of Lands and obtained a title deed.

The road was reclaimed by Former President Mwai Kibaki when he took over power in 2022.

Ruto was ordered to return the title of the grabbed public road in 2003.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.