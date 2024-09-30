You are subverting the will of the Mt Kenya people if you allow my impeachment – GACHAGUA tells RUTO





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to block his impeachment, arguing that it would be equivalent to subverting the will of the people.

Speaking at a church service in Kinoru, Meru County, on Sunday, Gachagua asked those plotting his impeachment to let him complete his 5-year term before President William Ruto considers a potential replacement.

Gachagua argued that since he was elected on a joint ticket with President William Ruto, his impeachment would be tantamount to subverting the will of the people.

“As we do whatever we are doing in the political space it is my prayer that we should always respect the will of the people which is supreme.

"Elections were done the President and I were elected on a joint ticket for 5 years and that is the will of the people,” Gachagua said

The Deputy President warned of severe and unexplained political consequences if the impeachment proceeds.

“Let us not fall into the temptations of overturning the will of the people through other methods because the people will not be happy,” he stated.

“Let us all agree that the tenets of democracy require that you respect the will of the people because it is sovereign,” Gachagua asserted.

