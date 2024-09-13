How vocal lawyer AHMEDNASIR ABDULLAHI was paid Sh 2.5 billion in July – Was he globetrotting using ‘stolen’ money – PHOTO





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Lawyer and activist, Morara Kebaso, has revealed how renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, was paid Sh 2.5 billion by Kenya Pipeline Company in July.

According to Kebaso, Ahmednasir was paid by KPC following a legal dispute between Zakheim and the oil company.

Zakheim was the controversial Israeli firm that won the tender to construct an oil pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi in 2014.

In his revelations, Kebaso even shared an RTGS showing how rogue KPC officials transferred Sh 2.5 billion to Ahmednasir who is a known cartel in legal circles.

Following his payment, Ahmednasir was seen globetrotting in major European cities like Rome, Monaco, Madrid, and London and he also toured South Africa and Ethiopia in August.

Here is a photo of RTGS showing Ahmednasir receiving Sh 2.5 billion from KPC which is funded by poor Kenyan taxpayers.





