Eti Wanasema Polisi Hawana Pesa - A junior police officer flaunts his new Prado - Is this ‘dirty money’? (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A junior police officer has posted a video flaunting his new Prado and refuted claims that police officers are broke.

Despite his meager earnings, he has managed to buy a Prado worth millions.

“Eti wanasema police hawana pesa. Hii ni nini?’’ One of his colleagues was heard saying as they recorded a video of the luxurious vehicle.

The video sparked reactions on social media, with most people claiming that the cop might have bought the vehicle using proceeds of corruption.

Watch the video.

" Ati wanasema Askari hawana doo" A kenyan police bold response to Kenyans who term them as poor! pic.twitter.com/Jt37WSI1UC — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.