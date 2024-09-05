A Kenyan LADY shares a video to show how she transformed from being a party animal to a worship leader in church (WATCH).





Thursday, September 5, 2024- A young Kenyan lady has taken to Tiktok and celebrated her salvation by sharing a video showing how she transformed from being a party animal to a worship leader.

In 2019, she was hopping from one club to another partying hard and indulging in alcohol.

She shared a video at a club in Bamburi on the dancefloor dancing the night away while intoxicated before she got born again.

She gave her life to Christ in 2020 and ditched the party life.

She revealed that her life changed for the better after she was born again.

Watch the video.

It's amazing how a lady by the Name June Katei Changed her life from A club hoping lady to a strong Christian! pic.twitter.com/W0wTTX2CCX — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 5, 2024

