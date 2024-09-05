Watch video of CVs dumped in dustbins in a Kenyan company as millions of youth continue languishing in joblessness.





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A video has emerged showing hundreds of CVs of jobseekers dumped in dustbins in a local company.

The company receives hundreds of CVs daily from college and university graduates even without advertising for job vacancies.

The CVs end up being dumped in the dustbins.

This comes even as millions of young educated Kenyans continue to languish in joblessness.

All these are CVs from Kenyans looking for Jobs in one company! pic.twitter.com/T4zScDoFH9 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 5, 2024

