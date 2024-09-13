DRAMA as a Principal attends a school assembly heavily drunk - See how students and teachers handled him (VIDEO).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - A video has emerged showing a high school principal heavily drunk while attending a school assembly.

In the video, the intoxicated principal is seen staggering in front of the students and teachers.

He was too drunk to address the students, forcing one of the teachers to preside over the assembly.

The seemingly depressed principal was seen crying as he staggered, an indication that he needed urgent help.

However, the teachers and students treated him honorably despite him being drunk.

Watch the video.

Principal ameamua kuja shule after kunywa pombe yote. pic.twitter.com/DKtiDPs8Cd — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) September 12, 2024

