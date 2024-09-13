ADANI-JKIA deal whistleblower reveals more shocking details of the controversial deal – Look!

Friday, September 13, 2024 - The whistleblower behind the explosive revelations about President William Ruto’s controversial deal with Adani Group to take over operations of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has exposed an alarming new dimension of the deal.
Speaking during an interview,
Nelson Amenya, who leaked details of the controversial contract, claimed that
Adani is seeking to have JKIA’s title deed transferred under its name for the
duration of the 30-year agreement.
In short, Adani wants JKIA named
after him for the 30 years Adani Holdings will be running the airport and 14
other airports in the country.
According to Amenya, the deal
includes clauses that would force the government to compensate Adani if
protests, parliamentary actions, or other disruptions derail the project.
These compensations could
involve covering lost returns, investment costs, and even termination fees
under the pretext of "Material Adverse Government Actions."
He also disclosed that Adani's
demands extended far beyond financial control.
“They want sole control over
JKIA for 30 years and even beyond. They plan to own 18 per cent of the airport
indefinitely after the lease expires,” he revealed.
The company is also reportedly
asking for the right to adjust airport fees, negotiate worker contracts, and
even block the development of other airports in Kenya, effectively monopolising
the country's aviation sector.
The whistleblower further shed
light on Adani's intention to use JKIA’s title deed as collateral for loans, a
move that could jeopardize Kenya’s largest airport and expose it to financial
risks.
Adani has also requested tax
exemptions and control over the hiring and firing of airport staff, making it
clear they intend to have significant leverage over Kenya’s aviation
infrastructure.
