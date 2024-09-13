Shock as it emerges that RUTO has ‘sold’ the country to India's ADANI Group – See how they are 'milking' poor Kenyans even in their houses





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged revealing how President William Ruto allegedly sold the country to India's Adani Group, a conglomerate banned from operating in Australia and Switzerland over corruption and money laundering allegations.

The Adani Group came to the spotlight in June after details emerged that the government was planning to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the controversial Indian firm.

However, most Kenyans didn’t know that Adani Group already had some secret deals with the Kenya government and many were not aware.

According to documents, Adani Group, through its sister company Adani Energy Solutions, signed a multi-billion energy deal with the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

In the deal, Adani Energy will maintain critical power transmission lines and substations, such as the 177 km 400kV Loosuk-Lessos line, the 64 km 220kV Kisumu-Musaga line, and new substations at Loosuk, Kakamega, Lessos, Musaga, and Kibos.

In addition, Adani Energy Limited will construct a 206 km 400kV Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza line, a 96 km 220kV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit line, a 70 km 132kV Menengai-Olkalou-Rumuruti line, and several key substations, including those at Lessos, Rongai, and Thurdibuoro

