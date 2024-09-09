CSs JOHN MBADI and ALICE WAHOME mean business as they fire top government officials and replace them accordingly

Monday, September 9, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his Lands counterpart Alice Wahome have fired senior government officials in their ministries.
In a gazette notice dated
September 6, Mbadi revoked the appointment of four members of the Kenya
National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust (KNEST).
The four include Martha Opisa
Okochil, Louis Karisa, Ruth Jerotich, and Tom Okundi.
The Treasury CS replaced the four
with Irene Githiga from the Federation of Matatu Drivers and
Conductors Association, Kevin Bwire Mubadi (Kenya National Boda Boda
Association), Joseph Kisoro Ogola (Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali
Association) and Teresia Njenga (Mitumba Association).
The new appointees will serve
for a period of three (3) years, with effect from September 6, 2024.
On her part, Wahome dismissed
eight members of the Lamu West Land Control Board.
The eight officials dismissed
are Julia Wamboi Njuguna, Ali Omar Mohammed, Simon Muguro Mwarania, Julia
Wamaitha Kimani, John Mbugua Njoka, Zeinabu Gobu Wako, James Muriithi Ngiriri
and Cecilia Wanjiku Ng’ang’a.
To take up their positions, the
CS appointed Samoe Farouk Fadhil, Moses Kiarie Wanjiku, Omar Bakari Ibrahim,
Nasra Abdurehman Omar, Biha Wanje Baya, Maalim Fadhili Maalim, Abubakar Masoud
Rashid, and the county physical planner.
They will serve for a period of
two years and six months, effective September 6, 2024.
