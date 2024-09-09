Scandal loading as it emerges that RUTO has already released Sh18.7 billion to hire JSS teachers but TSC is still taking the teachers in circles





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has challenged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to come out clearly and confirm the dates when they will permanently employ Junior Secondary School (JSS) interns.

Nyoro, who also serves as National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee Chairperson, revealed that President William Ruto’s government had allocated Ksh18.7 billion for the exercise so there was no excuse for the confirmation not to be expedited.

Nyoro was attending a form four motivation talk and prayers in Eldorai Constituency, Nandi County where he said the process of employing the 46,000 JSS teachers shouldn't take longer.

The MP has challenged TSC to desist from shifting target dates and instead provide clear dates so that the interns can start preparing themselves.

"Provide official communication to the JSS teachers on the date that you are going to confirm them into permanent and pensionable employment,"

"Give that official communication so that the teachers can know, and budget themselves." the MP said.

The issue of JSS teachers' employment was among the major issues that formed the base of the teachers' strike that was recently called off.

