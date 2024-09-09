Neighbour recounts moment athlete REBECCA CHEPTEGEI was set ablaze by her ex-boyfriend.









Monday, September 9, 2024 - A neighbour has recounted the terrifying moment when renowned local athlete Rebecca Cheptegei was set ablaze by her ex-husband.

The tragic attack unfolded outside Cheptegei’s home in Trans Nzoia County, leaving neighbours and family devastated.

Agnes Barabara, Cheptegei’s immediate neighbour, described the horrific scene in an emotional interview.

"I was in the house and heard people screaming, 'fire'. When I came out, I saw Rebecca running towards my house on fire, shouting 'help me'," she tearfully recalled.

Ms Barabara attempted to find water and raise the alarm, but the brutality of the attack escalated further.

"As I went to look for water and started calling out for help, her assailant appeared again and doused more petrol on her. But then, he too got burned and ran off towards the garden to try to put it out. We then went to help Rebecca," she added.

Despite their best efforts, the injuries Cheptegei sustained proved fatal.

Her neighbour expressed the deep emotional toll the incident had taken.

"I have never seen anyone burn alive in my life. I didn’t eat for days after that incident," she noted.

Described as a kind and generous person, Cheptegei had only recently shared maize from her harvest with Barabara.

"She was a very good neighbour," Barabara lamented.

Local police are treating the death as a murder and have named Cheptegei’s former partner as the primary suspect.

The two had reportedly been embroiled in a long-standing dispute over a small piece of land where Cheptegei lived, a case that was awaiting resolution at the time of the attack.

The suspect, currently hospitalized with injuries sustained during the attack, will be charged with murder once he is released.

The Kenyan DAILY POST