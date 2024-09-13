Russia will be ‘at war’ with NATO if Ukraine long-range missile restrictions are lifted - PUTIN warns

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that NATO allowing Ukraine to use longer-range missiles to strike inside his country would be seen by Moscow as the military alliance's direct entry into the war.
Putin’s comments come as US and Western governments appear
increasingly open to the possibility of lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use
of US-provided long-range weapons systems, which Kyiv has openly asked for,
more than two years into Russia’s invasion.
“This will mean that NATO countries – the United States and
European countries – are at war with Russia,” Putin told reporters on Thursday,
September 12
“And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change
in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response
to the threats that will be posed to us,” Putin added.
Putin also raised doubts about whether Kyiv could carry out
long-range strikes alone, saying “the Ukrainian army is not capable of using
cutting-edge high-precision long-range systems supplied by the West” without
NATO assistance in targeting.
The United States already provides intelligence to Ukraine
and has previously assisted in the targeting, although not with the long-range
systems currently being considered.
Although the US has shifted its policy to allow limited
cross-border strikes into Russia using US-provided weapons, President Joe
Biden’s administration has yet to allow longer-range strikes.
During a recent visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken offered the strongest suggestion that the White House could lift
restrictions in line with a strategic shift.
“From day one, as you heard me say, we have adjusted and
adapted as needs have changed, as the battlefield has changed, and I have no
doubt that we’ll continue to do that as this evolves,” Blinken said, alongside
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Britain’s Foreign Secretary David
Lammy.
Blinken said he discussed the restrictions with Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelensky and would report back to President Biden.
Biden is facing pressure at home from lawmakers on both
sides of the aisle to ease the restrictions as Ukraine struggles to consolidate
its advances in the Kursk region of Russia.
0 Comments