Boda boda operators block Nairobi-Mombasa highway and accuse Watu Credit Limited of being behind the murder of a rider who had bought his bike on loan (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A group of boda boda riders blocked the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway and staged protests at Makindu, accusing Watu Credit Limited of being behind the murder of one of the riders in the area.

The rider had taken his motorbike on loan from the micro-lending institution.

He is said to have defaulted the loan and according to his colleagues, Watu Credit hired thugs to kill him and stole the motorbike.

The boda boda operators complained that several riders in the area have been killed by thugs allegedly hired by the micro-lending institution and their motorbikes stolen after defaulting loans.

Watch the video.

Bodaboda cyclists block Nairobi - Mombasa Highway at Makindu as they "curse" @Watu_Kenya for allegedly being behind the disappearance of one of their own pic.twitter.com/0i5lSxb6iv — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) September 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.