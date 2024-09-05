RAILA’s alleged retirement from Kenyan politics causes jitters in ODM as EDWIN SIFUNA issues a statement





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied reports from a local daily claiming that its leader, Raila Odinga, has announced his retirement from Kenyan politics.

In a statement, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the article is attempting to write a political obituary of Odinga while at the same time inciting non-existent rivalries for the former Prime Minister’s position.

Sifuna pointed out that Raila has not announced retirement from the ODM party leadership, saying he is only focused on the African Union Commission (AUC) chairman bid.

“Several times, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga has informed the country that he will be presenting himself for election to the position of chairman of the African Union Commission during elections to be held in February 2025.”

“As matters stand now, neither Mr. Odinga nor the Orange Democratic Movement has announced his exit and retirement from party leadership,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator observed that the headline by the local daily announcing Raila's retirement was in bad faith and intended to create tension among the ODM Party.

Sifuna advised ODM members to be careful with the newspaper and ignore reports aimed at creating a pandemonium within the party.

“Nation's story is in absolute bad faith and intended to create despondency among party supporters while fanning pandemonium in ODM.”

"We advise the public, and, in particular, the party's supporters to take careful note of the paper's intentions and treat the publication with the contempt it deserves,” Sifuna stated.

Further, Senator Sifuna asked the Daily Nation to issue a categorical clarification on the story it published on the ODM leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST