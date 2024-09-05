RAILA’s alleged retirement from Kenyan politics causes jitters in ODM as EDWIN SIFUNA issues a statement

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has denied reports from a local daily claiming that its leader, Raila Odinga, has announced his retirement from Kenyan politics.
In a statement, ODM Secretary
General Edwin Sifuna said the article is attempting to write a political
obituary of Odinga while at the same time inciting non-existent rivalries for
the former Prime Minister’s position.
Sifuna pointed out that Raila
has not announced retirement from the ODM party leadership, saying he is only
focused on the African Union Commission (AUC) chairman bid.
“Several times, Rt. Hon. Raila
Odinga has informed the country that he will be presenting himself for election
to the position of chairman of the African Union Commission during elections to
be held in February 2025.”
“As matters stand now, neither
Mr. Odinga nor the Orange Democratic Movement has announced his exit and
retirement from party leadership,” Sifuna stated.
The Nairobi Senator observed
that the headline by the local daily announcing Raila's retirement was in bad
faith and intended to create tension among the ODM Party.
Sifuna advised ODM members to be
careful with the newspaper and ignore reports aimed at creating a pandemonium
within the party.
“Nation's story is in absolute
bad faith and intended to create despondency among party supporters while
fanning pandemonium in ODM.”
"We advise the public, and,
in particular, the party's supporters to take careful note of the paper's
intentions and treat the publication with the contempt it deserves,” Sifuna
stated.
Further, Senator Sifuna asked
the Daily Nation to issue a categorical clarification on the story it published
on the ODM leader.
