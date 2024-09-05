Soft Life: Gen Z goliath BRADLEY MARONGO abandons his wife in the village and goes for a vacation with his new girlfriend in Mombasa (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Gen Z goliath Bradley Marongo, the internet sensation who shot to fame because of his extraordinary physique, is continuing to enjoy the perks of his newfound celebrity status.

He is currently on a three-day holiday to the coast, courtesy of Bonfire Adventures.

He abandoned his wife in the village and flew to the Coast in the company of his new girlfriend.

Marongo was filmed holding hands with his girlfriend as they enjoyed the ocean breeze.

Marongo said in an interview that he is married with two kids but his wife lives upcountry in Bungoma.

Watch the video.

Look at how Bradley Goliath Marongo is Enjoying life in Diani with his Girlfriend!pic.twitter.com/KWBhaXbt7W — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) September 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.