BABU OWINO speaks after he rescued anti-government protester, LISTON BAHATI, from being abducted by armed plainclothes police officers at night from his house.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, intervened after armed plain-clothed police officers stormed the house of a young man who participated in the anti-government protests and attempted to abduct him.

The victim, Liston Bahati, recorded a video of the rogue police officers knocking at his door and raised the alarm on social media.

They released @Its_Bahaa then told him to come back on 7th na sasa wamemtumia watu kwa nyumba.



They are in civilian clothes and armed😭



They want to kill him😭 pic.twitter.com/w3fjuX4EW1 — MJ🥰 (@itsMJ_Ke) September 1, 2024

Babu Owino intervened and sent a team to rescue Liston before accompanying him to a police station to record a statement.

Taking to his X account, the vocal MP called out rogue security agencies for threatening Liston.

Owino said Liston’s only mistake was to fight against the high cost of living.

“Yesternight we took good care of Liston Bahati. Those threatening his life should stay away from the young man whose only mistake was to fight against the high cost of living,’’ he tweeted.

Liston has been fighting for justice after he was shot 9 times in the back during anti-government protests and it is believed that police officers are threatening him after he reported the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

