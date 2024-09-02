BONIFACE MWANGI shouts ‘Ruto Must Go’ at JKIA and calls him a thief and a murderer, shortly after he left Kenya for China (VIDEO).





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi was filmed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shouting anti-Ruto slogans on Sunday night, shortly after the Head of State left the country for China.

In the video, Mwangi is seen shouting ‘Ruto Must Go’ as he walks around the airport carrying his luggage.

He then stops and addresses a group of people, accusing the President of being a thief and a murderer

“Whatever you do, wherever you go, remember this, Ruto must go,” he says.

Mwangi went on to say that Ruto was a curse to this country.

The controversial activist had taken a break from social media after writing a distressing post, hinting that he was battling suicidal thoughts.

He deactivated his social media handles after the alarming post.

However, he is now back with a bang after a short hiatus.

Watch the video.

Boniface Mwangi bado ana inject. Must Go ameonakana JKIA akiendea loan China. pic.twitter.com/f2IQigexjK — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 2, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST