A rogue motorist driving a posh Range Rover Reg No, KDG 400G, sped off without paying after fuelling fuel worth Ksh 10,500 at a petrol station in Limuru town (PHOTO).

Monday, September 2, 2024 - A rogue motorist is being sought by the police after he fueled at a Shell petrol station in Limuru town and sped off without paying.

He was driving a luxurious Range Rover Registration number KDG 400G and the fuel is said to be worth Ksh 10,500.

The petrol station attendant who served him will have the money deducted from his salary despite his meager earnings.

The matter has since been reported to the police and the motorist exposed on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.