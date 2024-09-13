AOKO reveals why RAILA ODINGA settled on Prof. ANYANG NYONG’O as his successor as ODM party leader!

Friday, September 13,2024 - Controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko has revealed the reason why Raila Odinga chose Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o as his successor as Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader.
Raila retired on Tuesday after
heading the Orange party for almost two decades.
The former Premier retired from local politics to
concentrate on his bid as Africa Union Chairperson (AUC)
According to ODM’s Central
Management Committee, Nyongo was chosen as the interim party leader because of
his commitment and discipline to the party since its inception in 2005.
However, according to blogger Aoko, Raila Odinga chose Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o as his successor because Nyong'o has prostate cancer and may not live long
Here is a screenshot of what blogger Maverick Aoko wrote on her X handle on Thursday.
Prof. Nyon'go went public about his health challenge when he was still cabinet minister in the Grand Coalition Government, and he has lived for almost fifteen (15) years since then. Prof has done relatively well as governor of Kisumu. Aoko should let Nyong'o be.ReplyDelete