AOKO reveals why RAILA ODINGA settled on Prof. ANYANG NYONG’O as his successor as ODM party leader!





Friday, September 13,2024 - Controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko has revealed the reason why Raila Odinga chose Kisumu Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o as his successor as Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader.

Raila retired on Tuesday after heading the Orange party for almost two decades.

The former Premier retired from local politics to concentrate on his bid as Africa Union Chairperson (AUC)

According to ODM’s Central Management Committee, Nyongo was chosen as the interim party leader because of his commitment and discipline to the party since its inception in 2005.

However, according to blogger Aoko, Raila Odinga chose Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o as his successor because Nyong'o has prostate cancer and may not live long

Here is a screenshot of what blogger Maverick Aoko wrote on her X handle on Thursday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.