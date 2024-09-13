“We committed that our administration will never disrupt their lives,” - GACHAGUA pleads with Governor SAKAJA not to relocate Wakulima Market traders.





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded with Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja not to relocate Wakulima traders from Nairobi’s Central Business District to Kangundo Road

Sakaja, in his plan to decongest the city, wants to relocate Wakulima Market from Haile Selassie Avenue to Kangundo Road.

On Thursday evening, Gachagua took to Facebook to address the Nairobi Governor.

He asked Sakaja to address the issues traders have raised without disrupting their livelihoods.

On Thursday, traders staged protests and engaged in running battles with police to oppose the county's move to relocate them from Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market.

However, in a subtle response to Gachagua, Sakaja said that the DP should address him via a call.

"My elder brother H.E. Rigathi Gachagua. You have my number," he said in a statement on Facebook.

While addressing Sakaja, the DP asked the governor to address the traders' issues according to the constitution.

Gachagua has called on Sakaja to ensure public participation before effecting the relocation.

"My younger brother Governor Johnson Sakaja, traders from Wakulima Market, Nairobi County, have called me and reminded me of the undertaking you and I jointly gave them in July 2022 as I campaigned for you in Muthurwa," Gachagua said.

"We committed that our administration will never disrupt their lives or undermine their economic activities. Our Constitution provides for public participation before any major decisions that seriously impact our citizens' welfare are taken," Gachagua added.

