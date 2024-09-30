ANTOINE GRIEZMANN retires from international football with France at 33







Monday, September 30, 2024 - France forward, Antoine Griezmann has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33.

The Atletico Madrid player, 33, made 137 appearances for his country, scoring 44 goals, and helped them win the 2018 World Cup, converting a penalty in the final as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

He also won the 2021 Nations League with his country.

"It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life," Griezmann posted.

"Thank you for this magnificent, tricolor adventure and see you soon."

"Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player," he said.

"After ten incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it's time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation."

"Wearing this shirt has been an honor and a privilege," he continued.

"I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude. I had the honor of representing our country and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion."

"I'll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I'm convinced that the future is bright and I can't wait to see the next generation shine."

Griezmann's retirement comes just two weeks before France is set to play Nations League matches against Israel and Belgium.

The 33-year-old made his last appearance for his country on Sept. 9 when he came off the bench against Belgium in France's 2–0 victory.

Griezmann started for France in a 3-1 Nations League defeat by Italy in September before his last appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 win against Belgium three days later.

He has revealed his decision prior to the next international break in October when France play Israel and Belgium in the Nations League.

Griezmann has been a key member of the France squad under manager Didier Deschamps since making his debut under him in 2014.

He was top scorer at Euro 2016 with six goals as hosts France finished runners-up, losing to Portugal in the final.

Griezmann also played in the 2022 World Cup final when France were beaten on penalties by Argentina after a thrilling 3-3 draw.