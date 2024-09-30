ANTHONY JOSHUA handed boxing suspension following brutal KO by DANIEL DUBOIS







Monday, September 30, 2024 - Anthony Joshua has been issued a ban from boxing following his brutal defeat by Daniel Dubois last week.

The British boxer was knocked out in the fifth round at Wembley in front of 96,000 fans at Wembley by the 27-year-old domestic rival this month.

Dubois retained his IBF heavyweight title with an impressive victory, knocking down his challenger four times.

As per protocol, Joshua is now prohibited from stepping into the ring for 28 days, with the British Boxing Board of Control enforcing the rule.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports highlights that it's standard procedure for fighters to be issued medical suspensions after suffering KO and TKO defeats.

The short ban is unlikely to hinder Joshua given that his next opponent is yet to be named after he insisted he will continue to box.

Following his defeat by Dubois, the two-time champion said: 'And you’re probably asking, "Do I want to continue fighting?" Of course, I want to continue fighting.

'That’s why I said we took a shot at success and we came up short. And what does that mean right now?

'Are we gonna run away? Are we going live to fight another day? And that’s what I am. A warrior'.

Joshua also praised Dubois, saying: 'We have to give credit to my opponent Daniel.

'When I sign up to fights, opponents I don't really like them in my head anymore, but now it's done, I take my hat off to him and say well done to him and his team.'

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn initially stated Joshua had a rematch clause to face Dubois again while being interviewed in the ring on Saturday night.

However, he has since confirmed that there is no release clause, and that Joshua instead has one fight remaining on his contract as part of 'Riyadh Season', which could be against Dubois.

Speaking to iFLTV, the Matchroom chief revealed that Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and a rematch with Dubois are all under consideration.