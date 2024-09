Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has left tongues wagging after she shared a photo getting mushy with Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

Her arms were wrapped around the vocal Senator as they took a selfie.

Aoko has in the past confessed that several prominent ODM politicians have ‘opened her servers’, including Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

See the photo





