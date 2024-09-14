JIMI WANJIGI cries out as he reveals how RUTO is using security agencies to frustrate him and his family.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Safina Party Leader, Jimi Wanjigi has revealed how the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration is using police and other security agencies to frustrate him and his family.

Wanjigi is among the fearless leaders who have been exposing President William Ruto’s administration, especially when it comes to corruption and bad governance.

Last month, Ruto ordered police to raid Wanjigi's home, accusing him of being in possession of explosives but the court dismissed the case.

On Friday evening, Wanjigi claimed that an unmarked car had been following him for the past week, equipped with jammers that disrupted both his and his family's phones.

"Why have unmarked vehicles outside my residence in Muthaiga for the last week?

"This is clearly harassment on me and my family, this surveillance is unprecedented!

"These vehicles are jamming all communication to my residence!" Wanjigi wrote on his X

The Kenyan DAILY POST