Kenyans seem to have had enough! See how they embarrassed RUTO after he tried to sell them another lie yesterday





Friday, September 13, 2024 – President William Ruto could not believe his eyes yesterday after the crowd heckled him during the launch Nairobi River Regeneration Project in Korogocho.

Ruto has been actively seeking job opportunities for young people, a key promise from the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

To support this goal, he initiated the ongoing affordable housing project across various counties, which employs youths in construction.

Besides domestic efforts, Ruto has been travelling abroad to establish networks and explore opportunities for exporting Kenyan labour to increase national revenue and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

However, speaking during the launch of the Nairobi River Regeneration Project, Korogocho, Nairobi, his promise to employ 20,000 youths for the Nairobi River cleanup was met with dissatisfaction from the crowd and jobless youths.

“I want to hire 20,000 youths for the Nairobi River cleanup project. Listen carefully—this project doesn’t require connections; it's for young people. Don’t you want jobs?” the president asked.

He also outlined the application process for those interested.

The response from the crowd was overwhelmingly negative; many people shouted and expressed frustration, citing a lack of smartphones to apply. This made the head of state inaudible.

“We don’t want it. We don’t have phones,” the crowd responded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST