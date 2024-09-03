RUTO ditches IMF and World Bank after demos as he joins Chinese Bank in his quest for alternative loans – Look!





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Kenya has officially become a full member of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as of September 3, 2024, concluding a membership process that has spanned nearly six years.

This development marks Kenya’s entry into a major multilateral development institution with a robust capitalization of $100 billion (about Ksh12.8 trillion) and 109 member countries.

The AIIB, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a strategic player in global development finance, offering concessional funding aimed at boosting infrastructure, combating climate change, enhancing connectivity, fostering regional cooperation, and supporting technology-driven projects.

This move comes as part of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s broader strategy to leverage green financing and broaden the country’s financial base for development.

The timing is equally opportune for Ruto, as he seeks to raise over Ksh1 trillion to plug budget shortfalls that came after Kenyans rejected the Finance Bill 2024.

Kenya's membership in the AIIB was finalised following a key Cabinet approval in January 2024, pointing the country's commitment to diversifying its funding sources beyond traditional Western-dominated institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

This decision aligns with the administration's agenda of strengthening regional cooperation and advancing connectivity through sustainable, green economic practices.

President Jin Liqun and the Board of Directors welcomed Kenya’s accession during a recent meeting at the AIIB headquarters. The membership is expected to provide Kenya with significant financial resources for projects that align with the bank's focus areas, including infrastructure development and climate action.

AIIB’s funding will play a crucial role in supporting Kenya’s infrastructure needs and green initiatives, complementing similar financing previously received from the IMF.

The Kenyan DAILY POST