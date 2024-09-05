A KDF officer and a prison warden threaten each other on TikTok (VIDEOs).





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A KDF officer and a prison warden, both of whom are bodybuilders, have been threatening each other on TikTok.

It started as a body-building challenge and quickly escalated to a boxing match between the two.

They are organizing a boxing match to square it off.

Each officer claims to be the best at bodybuilding, prompting them to organize a boxing match.

Watch the videos.

There's this ongoing beef between two fitness enthusiasts I've been following on TikTok



Started off as a body building challenge then quickly escalated to a boxing match between the two



The interesting thing is one is a KDF officer and the other a prison warden pic.twitter.com/7QPxY6s4IM — Rapcha The Sayantist (@IAMRAPCHA) September 4, 2024

