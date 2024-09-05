A KDF officer and a prison warden threaten each other on TikTok (VIDEOs).


Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A KDF officer and a prison warden, both of whom are bodybuilders, have been threatening each other on TikTok.

It started as a body-building challenge and quickly escalated to a boxing match between the two.

They are organizing a boxing match to square it off.

Each officer claims to be the best at bodybuilding, prompting them to organize a boxing match.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

