A KDF officer and a prison warden threaten each other on TikTok (VIDEOs).

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A KDF officer and a prison warden, both of whom are bodybuilders, have been threatening each other on TikTok.
It started as a body-building challenge and quickly
escalated to a boxing match between the two.
They are organizing a boxing match to square it off.
Each officer claims to be the best at bodybuilding,
prompting them to organize a boxing match.
