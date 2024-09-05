AHMEDNASIR tells RUTO to fire KRA Chairman MWAURA after he sacked a manager for refusing to give his children tender to auction cars and tires





Thursday, September 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has urged President William Ruto to sack Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board Chairman, Antony Mwaura after he sacked a senior manager for refusing to give his children tenders to auction cars and tires.

In her testimony before the Employment and Labour Relations Court, former KRA manager Rosemary Njeri Mureithi revealed that she was sacked in August 2023 for refusing to allow Mwaura's children to participate in a private auction of vehicles and tires.

Reacting to the allegations against Mwaura, Ahmednasir urged President Ruto to fire him, stating that Mwaura "has the ethics of an alley cat."

“This guy has the ethics of alley cat...surely even by the low standards of Kenya, he should have been fired jana saa mbili asubuhi...@WilliamsRuto,” Ahmednasir wrote on his X

The revelations by Njeri come a month after the High Court quashed the appointment of Mwaura as KRA board chairman.

Justice Francis Gikonyo said the appointment of Mwaura was illegal as it was made when he was facing corruption charges.

"The appointment suffered procedural infirmity and illegality. The court cannot be part of sanitizing such an illegality," said the Judge.

However, Mwaura went to court, which temporarily halted his dismissal until the case is heard and determined.

