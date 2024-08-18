You can’t get a job via the Public Service Commission without a bribe – Former CS MOSES KURIA says





Sunday, August 18, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has admitted that Kenya Public Service is riddled with corruption, stating that securing a job there often requires paying a bribe.

Speaking during the handing over of the docket to Justin Muturi, the new CS, Kuria alleged that the operatives in the PSC were leveraging their posts to enrich themselves via fraudulent means.

He claimed the operatives have a 'catalog' in which they have stipulated the amount the jobseekers in different cadres will part with to get employment.

"It has become a den of corruption. There are rumours all over that if you want to be hired as a driver, you must give Sh 100,000. There is a price list. It goes up to Sh 5 million for sensitive positions.

"But you tell me, someone wanting to be hired as a driver, where are they going to get Sh 100,000?

"That is the benefit of the so-called independence of the PSC that we gave ourselves through the constitution," said Kuria.

Kuria regretted that the PSC had designed itself as a mill for malpractices and was abetting corruption through the demands for bribes.

According to Kuria, it is unjust to demand large sums of money from Kenyans seeking jobs in the public service, only for them to be underpaid once they secure the positions.

"A driver who is going to be paid Sh 20,000, you are asking them to cough Sh 100,000.

"It is totally morally unacceptable. The PSC is a rotten place, and I have no doubt about that and I have said it in public and anywhere else I would do.

"It is unacceptable that you can't get a job without paying bribes at the PSC," added Kuria.

The Kenyan DAILY POST